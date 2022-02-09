 
Hrithik Roshan drops sweet comment on Sussanne Khan's workout video

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan has dropped a sweet comment on his ex-wife Sussanne Khan's post, taking the internet by storm.

The exes often seem to engage in social media banter and now once again they have become the talk of the town after Sussanne shared a workout video of herself on Instagram to which theWar actor reacted.

Sharing a video of her working out with weights, Sussanne wrote: “Monday dumbbell circuit… Done. #guettapen #chasingendorphins #niketrainingclub #stadiumgoods."

Meanwhile, Hrithik laughed out loud when he noticed a particular detail in the video and commented, “Haha, I like the shorts,” he wrote along with the clapping hands emoji.

In the video, Sussanne is seen working out in a pair of blue and white basketball shorts and a tee.

Fans were quick to respond and showered love on the post. One fan commented, “I love the basketball shorts.”

 Another said: “Those shorts are everything.”

Hrithik has been a constant supporter for Sussanne when it comes to her fitness routine, by commenting on her workout posts every now and then. In another video of Sussanne from last week, in which she was seen focusing on her upper body strength, Hrithik wrote: "Well done."


