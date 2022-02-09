 
Wednesday Feb 09 2022
Queen Elizabeth spotted using late Prince Philip’s cane at Jubilee event

Wednesday Feb 09, 2022

Queen Elizabeth paid a special tribute to her late husband Prince Philip on Saturday
Queen Elizabeth paid a special tribute to her late husband Prince Philip on Saturday by using his personal walking cane during a celebration marking her reign’s 70th anniversary.

The 95-year-old monarch was spotted using Philip’s cane at her first public outing of the year as the family marked the eve of her Accession Day in Sandringham, Norfolk.

Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth was the first to notice the stick, telling Telegraph Monday, “I recognized the stick instantly, as it was always kept in a pot by the front door. It was the duke’s stick, and it is very touching that the Queen has started using it.”

Photo: Page Six

The Queen held onto the Duke of Edinburgh’s cane through out the evening, making for a heartwarming picture on the historic day.

Philip passed away at the age of 99 in April 21, and was last seen using the cane in 2013 after undergoing abdominal surgery.

As for the Queen, she started using a cane around October 2021.

