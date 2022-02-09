 
Deepika Padukone credits her ‘bold decisions’ to ‘cheerleader’ Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone is making headlines for starring in the upcoming film Gehraiyaan which deals with some heavy and bold topics, and the actress has credited her decision to husband Ranveer Singh who she calls her ‘cheerleader’.

Talking to the Indian Express about the reaction to her character in the film, Alisha, who embarks on an affair with her cousin’s fiancé in the film, Padukone hailed Singh for helping her feel confident enough to choose bolder characters.

“I think because I have a cheerleader in him, I am able to make bolder choices,” she said.

Padukone went on to add, “I feel the same, but I am less expressive. He is someone who feels but is also able to articulate it. He is a tactile person, likes to hug and kiss.”

She then explained that while Singh is expressive, she is quite the opposite. “Me and my family are very different. We feel a lot, we are extremely sensitive and emotional people, but often we find it hard to communicate or articulate how we feel,” she said. 

