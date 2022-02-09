 
Kim Kardashian shares truth about divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, who has filed for divorce from Kanye West, has revealed that the real reason to end her journey with the rapper, saying she wants to focus on 'her own happiness'.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good,” the 41-year-old TV star told Vogue for her March 2022 cover story.

The Kardashians' queen went on to say: “Even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s OK to choose you.”

Kim's truth suggests as she was not focusing her own happiness when she was with Kanye West and sacrificing her bliss for others.

Pete Davison's ladylove explained that she wants to focus on her own needs now that she’s in her 40s, saying she’s “Team Me.”

“I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy.” 

“I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star continued.

Kim Kardashian also revealed that she has turned to her younger sister Khloé Kardashian for advice on how to block out the haters. “Khloé came up with the best phrase for that yesterday. She said, ‘Post and ghost,'” Kris Jenner's daughter explained.

