'Barish ata hay tou pani ata hay': PM Imran Khan mocks Bilawal

Addressing the launch ceremony of Sehat Sahulat Card, premier critises and taunts the Opposition leaders.

PM says “it has been 13 years and you (Bilawal) still cannot speak Urdu”.

"The current govt will spend money on hospitals and not on health insurances," says PM Khan.

FAISALABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday criticised the Opposition and mocked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s Urdu accent without mentioning his name.



Addressing the launch ceremony of the Sehat Sahulat Card, the premier critised and taunted the Opposition leaders.

"It has been 13 years and you (Bilawal) still cannot speak in Urdu,” he said and repeated Bilawal's infamous dialogue "barish ata hay tou paani ata hay” (more water accumulates when it rains more).

"He (Bilawal) claims that his government will spend money on hospitals and not on health insurance," the premier said. "You have been in power for the 13 years in your province, so who is stopping you from visiting villages and seeing people's living conditions?"

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab