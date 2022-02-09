 
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 09 2022
By
Web Desk

'Barish ata hay tou pani ata hay': PM Imran Khan mocks Bilawal

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 09, 2022

  • Addressing the launch ceremony of Sehat Sahulat Card, premier critises and taunts the Opposition leaders.
  • PM says “it has been 13 years and you (Bilawal) still cannot speak Urdu”.
  • "The current govt will spend money on hospitals and not on health insurances," says PM Khan.

FAISALABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday criticised the Opposition and mocked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s Urdu accent without mentioning his name.

Addressing the launch ceremony of the Sehat Sahulat Card, the premier critised and taunted the Opposition leaders.

"It has been 13 years and you (Bilawal) still cannot speak in Urdu,” he said and repeated Bilawal's infamous dialogue "barish ata hay tou paani ata hay” (more water accumulates when it rains more).

"He (Bilawal) claims that his government will spend money on hospitals and not on health insurance," the premier said. "You have been in power for the 13 years in your province, so who is stopping you from visiting villages and seeing people's living conditions?"

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab

More From Pakistan:

ECC defers summary on settlement of payables to govt-owned power plants

ECC defers summary on settlement of payables to govt-owned power plants
China 'highly' appreciates PM Imran Khan for attending Beijing Olympic Winter Games

China 'highly' appreciates PM Imran Khan for attending Beijing Olympic Winter Games
Bilawal challenges PM Imran Khan to dissolve assembly before long march

Bilawal challenges PM Imran Khan to dissolve assembly before long march
Will eliminate all remnants of terror whatever the cost, vows COAS Gen Bajwa

Will eliminate all remnants of terror whatever the cost, vows COAS Gen Bajwa
Country is moving towards stability under PM Imran Khan's leadership: Fawad Chaudhry

Country is moving towards stability under PM Imran Khan's leadership: Fawad Chaudhry

Terrorising women for wearing hijab absolutely oppressive: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Terrorising women for wearing hijab absolutely oppressive: Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Opposition can’t get enough numbers for no-confidence movement: Sheikh Rasheed

Opposition can’t get enough numbers for no-confidence movement: Sheikh Rasheed
Shehbaz, son were focus of NCA’s money-laundering investigation: UK court papers

Shehbaz, son were focus of NCA’s money-laundering investigation: UK court papers
Dual nationality case: ECP disqualifies Faisal Vawda

Dual nationality case: ECP disqualifies Faisal Vawda
Two women abducted, gang-raped and paraded naked in Sindh

Two women abducted, gang-raped and paraded naked in Sindh
CM Buzdar appoints UK doctor to lead Punjab Overseas Commission

CM Buzdar appoints UK doctor to lead Punjab Overseas Commission
Pakistan records highest COVID-19 death count in four months

Pakistan records highest COVID-19 death count in four months

Latest

view all