Babar Azam retains top position in new ICC ODI ranking

Babar Azam. Photo – AFP
Pakistan’s national cricket team captain Babar Azam remained on top in International Cricket Council (ICC)’s new One-Day International player rankings.

ICC released fresh ODI player rankings on Wednesday,  with two Pakistani players managing to register their names in the list of players.

In the category of bowling, none of the players from Pakistan managed to secure a position in the top-ten, while in the all-rounder list, Imad Waseem from the green side secured the seventh position with 256 points.

According to the ICC players ranking, skipper Babar Azam again topped the list, leaving behind former Indian captain Virat Kohli with 873 points.

India’s Virat Kohli stood at second position with 828 points followed by Rohit Sharma, who is in the third position with 783 points.

Pakistan’s left-hand opener Fakhar Zaman broke into the top 10 as he managed to jump up on the ninth position with 741 points.

The ICC top 10 blowing list concluded with none of the bowlers from Pakistan able to find a spot in the top 10, however, Shaheen Afridi was spotted on number 14 with 630 points.

Newzealand’s Trent Boult holds the top position in the list of bowlers, while Josh Hazlewood from Australia and Chris Woakes from England secured second and third positions respectively.

