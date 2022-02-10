PM to honour best performing ministers with 'appreciation certificates'

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: file

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to give appreciation certificates to the best performing ministers, Geo News reported.



According to sources, the premier will present "appreciation certificates" to ten ministers for their outstanding performance in their respective ministries.

Additionally, extra allowances will be provided to employees of the respective ministries.

In this regard, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Shehzad Arbab has submitted the report to the Prime Minister's Office.

As per sources, a ceremony to distribute appreciation certificates will be held in the Prime Minister office today, while ministers and concerned officials from the ministries have been invited to attend the ceremony.