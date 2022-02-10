 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone go wild to 'Gehraiyaan' songs amid late night drive

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

Ranveer Singh is celebrating his ladylove Deepika Padukone's film Gehraiyaan with utmost support.

The Band Bajaa Baraat star turned to his Instagram Wednesday night to share a groovy video of himself and Deepika jamming to Gehraiyaan's Beqaboo during a late-night drive.

Ranveer captioned the fun session for an uplifting note for his wife.

"All the cool kids are doing it!" he captioned the post.

Ranveer wore an orange tracksuit with funky sunglasses during the night while Deepika kept her look simple in a blue tee and denim jeans.

Gehraiyaan releases February 11 on Amazon Prime.

