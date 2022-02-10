 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears dances in high heels to tease 'what’s to come'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

Britney Spears dances in high heels to tease what’s to come
Britney Spears dances in high heels to tease 'what’s to come'

Britney Spears dropped a brief video of her dancing in high heels as she seemingly gave a major hint about her upcoming song.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Toxic singer uploaded a 13-second-long video as she danced to her hit track from Blackout album. 

She captioned the video, “This is 13 seconds of me in heels before I dyed my hair purple …. This is a tease of what’s to come !!!!"

“Hope you guys are having a great day !!!!! Pss No hair and make up !!! Just PLAYING around folks !!!!" she added.

Although, Spears didn't mention her song but fans are already speculating about her upcoming track given the Gimme More singer's hint at working on new music in December. 

She wrote in the caption of the post, “I’m reminding myself and the world of who I am !!!! Yes … I will be my own cheerleader …,” as she revealed that ‘new song is the works.’

“I’m gonna let you know what I mean !!!!!" she added.

The 40-year-old singer was set free from her 13-year-long conservatorship in November 2021. 

More From Entertainment:

Nick Jonas shares glimpse of ‘Morning mood’ in first post since baby’s birth: Watch

Nick Jonas shares glimpse of ‘Morning mood’ in first post since baby’s birth: Watch
Kim Kardashian flaunts namesake notepads as she begins law studies

Kim Kardashian flaunts namesake notepads as she begins law studies
Julia Fox likes watching 'partner-swapping' films amid Kanye West romance

Julia Fox likes watching 'partner-swapping' films amid Kanye West romance
David Beckham son Brooklyn Beckham's 8-minute cooking episode costs $100,000

David Beckham son Brooklyn Beckham's 8-minute cooking episode costs $100,000
Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green divorce finalised 2 years after split

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green divorce finalised 2 years after split
Jennifer Lopez admits hopes of Ben Affleck romance were 'unimaginable'

Jennifer Lopez admits hopes of Ben Affleck romance were 'unimaginable'
Kim Kardashian 'fought' against meme-creator 2021 Met Gala outfit

Kim Kardashian 'fought' against meme-creator 2021 Met Gala outfit

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend questioned by police

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend questioned by police

Princess Eugenie celebrates son August's first birthday

Princess Eugenie celebrates son August's first birthday

Prince William arrives in Dubai on commercial airliner

Prince William arrives in Dubai on commercial airliner

'Queen of the BRITs' Adele wins big at British music

'Queen of the BRITs' Adele wins big at British music
Snoop Dogg acquires debut label Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg acquires debut label Death Row Records

Latest

view all