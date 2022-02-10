Britney Spears dances in high heels to tease 'what’s to come'

Britney Spears dropped a brief video of her dancing in high heels as she seemingly gave a major hint about her upcoming song.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Toxic singer uploaded a 13-second-long video as she danced to her hit track from Blackout album.

She captioned the video, “This is 13 seconds of me in heels before I dyed my hair purple …. This is a tease of what’s to come !!!!"

“Hope you guys are having a great day !!!!! Pss No hair and make up !!! Just PLAYING around folks !!!!" she added.

Although, Spears didn't mention her song but fans are already speculating about her upcoming track given the Gimme More singer's hint at working on new music in December.

She wrote in the caption of the post, “I’m reminding myself and the world of who I am !!!! Yes … I will be my own cheerleader …,” as she revealed that ‘new song is the works.’

“I’m gonna let you know what I mean !!!!!" she added.

The 40-year-old singer was set free from her 13-year-long conservatorship in November 2021.