Who is Aamir Liaquat's third wife?

PTI MNA and TV personality Aamir Liaquat Hussain is one of those public figures who has always been in the spotlight. From controversial statements to on-air antics during game shows to his personal life, the politician is known across the country for making headlines from time to time.

Liaquat has once again become the talk of the town after he got married for the third time to a young woman named Syeda Dania Shah, who is 31 years his junior.





Who is Syeda Dania Shah?

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, Liaquat revealed that his new wife is 18 years of age and hails from Lodhran in South Punjab.

She, according to Liaquat, belongs to an “honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain ‘Sadaat’ family of Lodhran.

Dania, as described by her newlywed husband, speaks Saraiki. And in terms of her nature, she is described as "lovely, charming, simple, and a darling."

The 18-year-old also seems to be a big social media enthusiast like most youngsters and is active on both Instagram and TikTok.

Dania has been posting her lip-syncing videos on TikTok for quite some time and has about 4,000 followers on the website. According to her bio, it is her "dream" to get one million views on her videos.

Shortly after tying the knot with Aamir Liaquat, she has already started posting several videos in which she could be seen posing with her husband and packing on PDA.



Aamir is also very keenly sharing the videos on his Instagram account. Not only that, but he could also be seen snapping back at some of his haters by writing provocative captions.

On Wednesday, February 9, Liaquat's ex-wife Syeda Tuba Anwar announced that the couple had parted ways after 14 months of separation.

"After a separation of 14 months, it was evident that there was no hope of reconciliation and I had to opt to take Khullah from Court."