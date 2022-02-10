 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Snoop Dogg accused of sexual assault, rapper reacts to ‘gold digger’ claims

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

Snoop Dogg has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who reportedly worked as an onstage dancer for him
Snoop Dogg has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who reportedly worked as an onstage dancer for him

Rapper Snoop Dogg has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who reportedly worked as an onstage dancer for the rapper, reported TMZ.

The unnamed woman, who filed a lawsuit on Wednesday under Jane Doe, claims she was assaulted by Snoop, real name Calvin Broadus, and his associate Bishop Don ‘Magic’ Juan, real name Donald Campbell, in 2013.

Since the lawsuit, Snoop has taken to his Instagram to post an image saying, “Gold digger season is here," seemingly in reference to the lawsuit.

According to the woman, the assault happened after she accepted a ride home from Campbell following a concert in California in May 2013; she says she was taken to Campbell’s home and not her own after she had fallen asleep in the car.


She was then allegedly assaulted by Campbell after she decided to go in anyway because of exhaustion, and later by Snoop after being told to go in his recording studio to be the ‘weather girl’ on his show Snoop Dogg’s Double G News Network.

The woman, in her lawsuit, stated that she was left “humiliated, terrified and panicked.”

While reps for both Snoop and Campbell did not comment, a source close to TMZ stated that the rapper has denied the claims and accused the woman of “looking to make a quick buck”.

According to a source, the woman has allegedly asked for $10 million in her lawsuit.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles may change his name to THIS when he becomes king

Prince Charles may change his name to THIS when he becomes king
'The Police' hitmaker Sting sells music catalogue to Universal

'The Police' hitmaker Sting sells music catalogue to Universal
Prince William’s real reaction to Queen Camilla wish leaked: report

Prince William’s real reaction to Queen Camilla wish leaked: report
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn makes rare comment about relationship

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn makes rare comment about relationship

Camilla breaks silence on Queen's move about her future role

Camilla breaks silence on Queen's move about her future role
Prince Charles would've given Prince Andrew key role 'if he were a good boy'

Prince Charles would've given Prince Andrew key role 'if he were a good boy'
Britain’s Princess Eugenie marks son’s first birthday with adorable post: See

Britain’s Princess Eugenie marks son’s first birthday with adorable post: See
Queen Elizabeth’s true intentions behind Camilla plea: report

Queen Elizabeth’s true intentions behind Camilla plea: report
Funk singer and fashion icon Betty Davis dies at 77

Funk singer and fashion icon Betty Davis dies at 77
Prince Harry seemingly defies Queen's decision, snubs Camilla

Prince Harry seemingly defies Queen's decision, snubs Camilla
Task force for safety review kick starts after Astroworld tragedy

Task force for safety review kick starts after Astroworld tragedy
Queen leaves fans in shock as she breaks decades old tradition

Queen leaves fans in shock as she breaks decades old tradition

Latest

view all