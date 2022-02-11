 
pakistan
Friday Feb 11 2022
PM Imran Khan congratulates Amir Liaquat on third marriage

Friday Feb 11, 2022

PM Imran Khan and Amir Liaquat Hussain. Photo: Twitter
PTI MNA and TV personality Amir Liaquat Hussain, who has been making headlines since the announcement of his third marriage, has thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for congratulating him on tying the knot.

Hussain announced his marriage with Syeda Dania Shah, an 18-year-old from South Punjab, just a day after his second wife confirmed she had taken khula (divorce) from him.

Taking to Twitter, Hussain said he is "grateful to the premier who gave [me] a phone call and congratulated on [my] wedding. Thank you prime minister."

The personality has always been in the spotlight owing to his controversial statements, on-air antics during TV shows and even his personal life, and he once again has become the talk of the town after the latest developments.

Hussain's third marriage has been receiving criticism but Hussain has actively responded to it since the moment this news broke.

On Twitter, he has tweeted and retweeted several times on the matter, while on Instagram he has posted at least 13 times.

Taking to his Instagram account a few hours after the announcement, the politician shared another post to censure his haters, saying "Jalo" (burn).

It is pertinent to note that Hussain’s former wife Syeda Tuba Anwar announced khula (divorce) on Wednesday, saying:

"After a separation of 14 months, it was evident that there was no hope of reconciliation and I had to opt to take Khullah from Court."

