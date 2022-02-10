'Jalo': Aamir Liaquat lambasts critics after news of his third marriage goes viral

Aamir Liaquat Hussain. Photo: Instagram

PTI MNA and TV personality Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who tied a knot for the third time just a day after his second wife confirmed she had taken khula from him, lambasted critics, saying "Jalo" (burn).



Taking to his Instagram account a few hours after he had announced his marriage with Syeda Dania Shah, an 18-year-old from South Punjab, the politician shared another post to censure his haters.

Aamir Liaquat stated that a picture of a husband and wife together does not have to be from "wedding night," referring to another Instagram post in which he can be seen lying down with his newlywed wife.

He asked his critics to "get to work and start gossip, speculation, rumours, and suspicions" while he was "off on vacation," he added.

It is pertinent to note that Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s former wife Syeda Tuba Anwar on Wednesday announced khula (divorce).

Anwar took to Instagram account and announced: "After a separation of 14 months, it was evident that there was no hope of reconciliation and I had to opt to take Khullah from Court."