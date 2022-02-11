 
entertainment
Friday Feb 11 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 11, 2022

Ashley Graham reveals names of twin baby boys, shows them off on Instagram

Ashley Graham took to Instagram to reveal the names of her twin baby boys.

The model posted a picture of her breastfeeding one of her boys and holding the other on her shoulder on Thursday.

She captioned her photo, “My boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things. This has not been easy, but it’s so worth it. Still can’t believe I have 3 children.”

"Can’t wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon,” added the 34-year-old model.

Graham with husband Justin Ervin welcomed the twin boys on Jan 7th, 2022.

