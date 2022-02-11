Sanjay Dutt gives wife foot massage, leaves fans in awe

Sanjat Dutt is making sure to be a doting husband for Manyata Dutt.

The actor sat down to give his wife Manyata a foot massage in an Instagram video shared by the latter on their 14th wedding anniversary.

The video shows Sanjay in a white kurta massaging his beloved wife’s foot while song Pink Sweat$'s At My Worst plays in the background.

Maanayata captioned the heartwarming video, “All my best days are the ones spent with you. Love you for being you. Happy [email protected] #14 #blessed #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod."

The video was flooded with anniversary wishes. Fans also reacted to the lovely gesture of Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor and praised him.

Earlier today, Sanjay Dutt also shared the release date of his upcoming movie Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor as the lead of the film.

The movie will hit theatres on the 22nd of July 2022 in theaters.