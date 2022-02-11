 
Showbiz
Friday Feb 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Sanjay Dutt gives wife foot massage, leaves fans in awe

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 11, 2022

Sanjay Dutt gives wife foot massage, leaves fans in awe
Sanjay Dutt gives wife foot massage, leaves fans in awe

Sanjat Dutt is making sure to be a doting husband for Manyata Dutt.

The actor sat down to give his wife Manyata a foot massage in an Instagram video shared by the latter on their 14th wedding anniversary.

The video shows Sanjay in a white kurta massaging his beloved wife’s foot while song Pink Sweat$'s At My Worst plays in the background.

Maanayata captioned the heartwarming video, “All my best days are the ones spent with you. Love you for being you. Happy [email protected] #14 #blessed #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod."

The video was flooded with anniversary wishes. Fans also reacted to the lovely gesture of Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor and praised him.

Earlier today, Sanjay Dutt also shared the release date of his upcoming movie Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor as the lead of the film.

The movie will hit theatres on the 22nd of July 2022 in theaters.

More From Showbiz:

Raveena Tandon shares news of father Ravi Tandon’s death in heartfelt note

Raveena Tandon shares news of father Ravi Tandon’s death in heartfelt note
Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Shamshera’ to release on July 22

Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Shamshera’ to release on July 22
Kangana Ranaut back in action with 'LOCK UPP' teaser: Watch

Kangana Ranaut back in action with 'LOCK UPP' teaser: Watch

Kangana Ranaut opens up on 27-year age gap between ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ actors

Kangana Ranaut opens up on 27-year age gap between ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ actors
Alia Bhatt on wedding rumours: ‘Already married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head’

Alia Bhatt on wedding rumours: ‘Already married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head’
Aamir Liaquat: 'Fear only Allah, not your first wife before marrying again'

Aamir Liaquat: 'Fear only Allah, not your first wife before marrying again'
Ranveer Singh to play NBA celebrity game with Machine Gun Kelly in US

Ranveer Singh to play NBA celebrity game with Machine Gun Kelly in US
Ranbir Kapoor lauds 'Hey Sinamika', wishes to star alongside Kajal Aggarwal

Ranbir Kapoor lauds 'Hey Sinamika', wishes to star alongside Kajal Aggarwal
Aamir Liaquat sends out message to haters 'jealous' of his third marriage

Aamir Liaquat sends out message to haters 'jealous' of his third marriage
Aamir Liaquat third wife gives glimpse of her married life: Watch Videos

Aamir Liaquat third wife gives glimpse of her married life: Watch Videos
Karan Johar recollects embarrassing moment during K3G shoot

Karan Johar recollects embarrassing moment during K3G shoot
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’ to clash with 'Jurassic World Dominion' on box office

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’ to clash with 'Jurassic World Dominion' on box office

Latest

view all