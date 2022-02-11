 
Friday Feb 11 2022
Preity Zinta to miss IPL auction for THIS adorable reason

Friday Feb 11, 2022

Preity Zinta, the co-owner of an IPL team, announced that she will be missing out on the IPL auction this year

Preity Zinta, who is the co-owner of an Indian Premiere League (IPL) cricket team, will be missing out on the IPL auction this year, and the actress shared why in a recent Instagram post.

Taking to the photo-sharing app to post a picture of herself from a previous IPL auction, Zinta shared that she will not be attending because she “can’t leave her little ones alone”. 

The Veer-Zara actress notably welcomed twins Jai and Gia late last year with her husband Gene Goodenough.


“This year I’m going to miss the IPL Auction as I cannot leave my little ones and travel to India,” Zinta shared, adding “The last couple of days have been hectic discussing the auction and all things cricket with our team.”

“I wanted to reach out to our fans and ask them if they have any player suggestions or recommendations for our new team. I would love to know who you wanna see in the red jersey this year,” she went on to say.

In response, many fans left suggestions for the Punjab Kings co-owner to go over.

The IPL 2022 auction is all set to be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru, India. 

