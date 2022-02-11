What does Aamir Liaqat's new mother-in-law have say about her daughter's marriage?

Following the third marriage of TV personality and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aamir Liaqat, a video interview of her mother-in-law has gone viral on social media.



In the video, mother of Syeda Dania Shah, Aamir Liaqat’s third wife, confirmed that the marriage between the two.

Praying for her daughter and son-in-law’s future, she said: “I pray that my daughter and Aamir Liaqat live happily forever. May Allah keep them safe and bless them with happiness.”

She also asked her loved ones to pray for the couple’s safety and happiness.

Amir Liaquat ties the knot for third time

PTI MNA and TV personality Amir Liaquat Hussain on Thursday announced his third marriage, just a day after his second wife confirmed she had taken khula from him.

Hussain, taking to Instagram, said he had tied the knot with Syeda Dania Shah, 18, last night, who belongs to an “honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain ‘Sadaat’ family of Lodhran, South Punjab”.

The politician said his new wife was “Saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling”.

"After a separation of 14 months, it was evident that there was no hope of reconciliation and I had to opt to take Khullah from Court,” she said in the post.

In the post, Tuba said that she wants to make people aware of a development in her life, confirming the divorce.

"I cannot express how difficult it has been but I trust Allah and His plans," she wrote, appealing that she would like her decision to be respected.



