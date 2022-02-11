 
pakistan
Friday Feb 11 2022
By
Web Desk

What does Aamir Liaqat's new mother-in-law have say about her daughter's marriage?

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 11, 2022

Following the third marriage of TV personality and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aamir Liaqat, a video interview of her mother-in-law has gone viral on social media.

In the video, mother of Syeda Dania Shah, Aamir Liaqat’s third wife,  confirmed that the marriage between the two.

Praying for her daughter and son-in-law’s future, she said: “I pray that my daughter and Aamir Liaqat live happily forever. May Allah keep them safe and bless them with happiness.”

She also asked her loved ones to pray for the couple’s safety and happiness. 

Amir Liaquat ties the knot for third time

PTI MNA and TV personality Amir Liaquat Hussain on Thursday announced his third marriage, just a day after his second wife confirmed she had taken khula from him.

Hussain, taking to Instagram, said he had tied the knot with Syeda Dania Shah, 18, last night, who belongs to an “honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain ‘Sadaat’ family of Lodhran, South Punjab”.

The politician said his new wife was “Saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling”.

Read more: Tuba Anwar announces khula from Aamir Liaquat

"After a separation of 14 months, it was evident that there was no hope of reconciliation and I had to opt to take Khullah from Court,” she said in the post.

In the post, Tuba said that she wants to make people aware of a development in her life, confirming the divorce.

"I cannot express how difficult it has been but I trust Allah and His plans," she wrote, appealing that she would like her decision to be respected.

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Geo.tv

More From Pakistan:

Prince Charles sends good wishes to PM Imran Khan

Prince Charles sends good wishes to PM Imran Khan
IHC declares Umar Amin Gandapur eligible for contesting polls

IHC declares Umar Amin Gandapur eligible for contesting polls
Prosecution closes argument in Altaf Hussain’s incitement case

Prosecution closes argument in Altaf Hussain’s incitement case
Shahbaz Sharif to meet PML-Q's Chaudhry brothers soon: sources

Shahbaz Sharif to meet PML-Q's Chaudhry brothers soon: sources
PM Imran Khan congratulates Amir Liaquat on third marriage

PM Imran Khan congratulates Amir Liaquat on third marriage
Minor Lahore girl 'sexually assaulted' in school's premises

Minor Lahore girl 'sexually assaulted' in school's premises
Have Pakistanis developed short-term immunity to COVID?

Have Pakistanis developed short-term immunity to COVID?
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Positivity ratio continues to decline

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Positivity ratio continues to decline
Avenfield trust deed can’t be called fake: IHC judge

Avenfield trust deed can’t be called fake: IHC judge
Govt plans hike in electricity prices to reduce circular debt

Govt plans hike in electricity prices to reduce circular debt
Five PTI ministers in contact with PML-N, claims Ahsan Iqbal

Five PTI ministers in contact with PML-N, claims Ahsan Iqbal
Instagram Music for stories now available to Pakistani users

Instagram Music for stories now available to Pakistani users

Latest

view all