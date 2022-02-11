Wendy Williams’ bank fears ‘exploitation’ amid fund suspension

 
Wendy Williams has reportedly been fighting a major legal battle against Wells Fargo and believes the bank is holding onto her hard-earned money under wrong pretences.

In court documents obtained by People magazine, Williams accuses the bank of having “denied [her] any access, whether online or otherwise, to her financial accounts, assets, and statements" for over two weeks.

Allegedly, the decision to withhold access to her finances was done based on advice from Williams’ former financial advisor Lori Schiller who accused the singer of being of “unsound mind.”

While the documents stipulate that Wells Fargo has “several millions of dollars of Williams’ funds in their possession, Fargo issued a rebuttal against Williams’ allegations and told the court, “Wells Fargo has strong reason to believe that [Williams] is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation."

They did not go into any detail regarding the fact but revealed "reports of the financial advisor, who has recently witnessed telltale signs of exploitation, including [Williams]'s own expressed apprehensions."

They even turned to "other independent third parties who know [Williams] well and share these concerns” before finalizing the matter.

As of now, Schiller has already been fired because of "her financial advisor due to Schiller's malfeasance in relation to [Williams]'s accounts and Schiller's improper conduct in relation to their professional relationship."

To make matters worse, she believes that the decision to "continue to rely on Schiller's advisement as support for its decision to deny [Williams] access to her financial assets and statements."

Before concluding Williams’ also addressed how this roadblock may cause her to " default of several bill payments, including her mortgages, her marital settlement payment, and employee payroll" and will even make her "continue to suffer imminent and irreparable harm."


