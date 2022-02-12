FM Qureshi questions ministries' performance evaluation criteria

Foreign Minister Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Photo: AFP

Shah Mehmood Qureshi questions performance evaluation criteria of federal ministries.

Foreign Ministry was given 11th place in performance evaluation.



There were no defined guidelines for the 30% performance evaluation, says Qureshi.



ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has questioned the performance evaluation criteria of federal ministries on Friday, according to a local media outlet.

According to sources, the foreign minister submitted a letter to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Shehzad Arbab expressing grave concern over giving the Foreign Ministry 11th place in the performance evaluation.

During the first quarter, Qureshi said, the foreign ministry met 22 of the 26 targets and 18 of the 24 targets set out in the performance agreement, adding that his ministry also carried out high-level initiatives.



"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs raises concerns about the grading system. It should be made clear whatever system was used to grade ministries" said Qureshi in a letter adding that no issues were raised concerning the ministry's work.

"There were no defined guidelines for the 30% performance evaluation," Qureshi stated in the letter written to SAPM Shehzad Arbab who led the review committee tasked with preparing the report.

The ministers who have rated below have been raising questions over the criteria and that has created a stir among the cabinet members.

It is pertinent to mention that none of the ministers from the coalition partners was among the top 10 awarded by the prime minister himself.

PM honours ministers with appreciation certificates

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Imran Khan awarded ten ministers with appreciation certificates for their outstanding performance.

A ceremony to this effect was held in Islamabad on Thursday.



Prime Minister Imran Khan awards Performance Certificate to Minister for Communications Murad Saeed. -APP

Those who received the certificates from the Prime Minister included Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiyar, Advisor on National Security Division Dr Moeed Yusuf, Adviser on Commerce Razak Dawood, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, and Minister for National Food Security Fakhar Imam.