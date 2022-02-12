Kim Kardashian looking after her 'crown' as Kanye West drama escalates

Kim Kardashian gives her fans Friday motivation while she shares an uplifting quote to mark her day.

Amid all the drama that surrounds her estranged husband Kanye West, Kim's new mantra is to focus on herself.

Bringing the same energy, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned ti her Instagram to show off her photos in body-hugging gym wear.

"Chin up or the crown slips," she captioned, giving fans a glimpse of her exercise regimen.



The new photos come a few days after Kim made headlines with her statement on self-love for Vogue March issue. "The 40s are about me," she declared.



