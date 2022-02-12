 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian looking after her 'crown' as Kanye West drama escalates

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 12, 2022

Kim Kardashian looking after her crown as Kanye West drama escalates
Kim Kardashian looking after her 'crown' as Kanye West drama escalates

Kim Kardashian gives her fans Friday motivation while she shares an uplifting quote to mark her day.

Amid all the drama that surrounds her estranged husband Kanye West, Kim's new mantra is to focus on herself.

Bringing the same energy, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned ti her Instagram to show off her photos in body-hugging gym wear.

"Chin up or the crown slips," she captioned, giving fans a glimpse of her exercise regimen.

The new photos come a few days after Kim made headlines with her statement on self-love for Vogue March issue. "The 40s are about me," she declared.


More From Entertainment:

Tom Holland dishes his 'Peaky Blinders' epic fail audition

Tom Holland dishes his 'Peaky Blinders' epic fail audition
Tom Cruise in trouble for splashing £290million for 'Mission Impossible', bosses worry

Tom Cruise in trouble for splashing £290million for 'Mission Impossible', bosses worry
SEVENTEEN singer Wonwoo tests positive for COVID-19, HOSHI isolates too

SEVENTEEN singer Wonwoo tests positive for COVID-19, HOSHI isolates too
Prince William, Kate Middleton have THIS strict rule for their kids

Prince William, Kate Middleton have THIS strict rule for their kids
Kylie Jenner announces 'unique' name of baby boy, lives up to reputation

Kylie Jenner announces 'unique' name of baby boy, lives up to reputation
Kate Middleton 'changed' accent to sound more regal in public

Kate Middleton 'changed' accent to sound more regal in public
Isla Fisher calls Jennifer Aniston 'sweetest and kindest landlady'

Isla Fisher calls Jennifer Aniston 'sweetest and kindest landlady'

Billie Eilish hits 100 million followers on Instagram

Billie Eilish hits 100 million followers on Instagram

Johnny Depp's new film 'Minamata' hits US cinemas

Johnny Depp's new film 'Minamata' hits US cinemas

Woman called Kate Middleton oversaw Prince William's visit to Dubai for UK National Day

Woman called Kate Middleton oversaw Prince William's visit to Dubai for UK National Day
Video: When Queen Elizabeth was asked to take off her tiara

Video: When Queen Elizabeth was asked to take off her tiara

Snoop Dogg spokesperson calls sexual assault allegations 'meritless'

Snoop Dogg spokesperson calls sexual assault allegations 'meritless'

Latest

view all