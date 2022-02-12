Jacqueline Fernandez, Michele Morrone set temperature souring in ‘Mud Mud Ke’

 
Saturday Feb 12 2022
Jacqueline Fernandez is setting temperature soaring thanks to her sizzling chemistry with Italian actor Michele Morrone in hotly-unveiled music video of song Mud Mud Ke.

Taking to Instagram, the Kick actor dropped a clip of the official video to announce its release. 

“Finally it’s here!#MudMudKe official video with @iammichelemorroneofficial out now on @desimusicfactory official YouTube channel,” she captioned the post. 

“Check out the crazy video and let me know your favourite part in the comment section," added the Race 3 actor.

Fans are over the moon to welcome the much-anticipated video whose trailer broke internet a few days ago.

The 365 Days star also expressed gratitude towards his admirers for a massive response on his Indian debut. 

"I'm grateful for such a heartfelt welcome,” he said in a statement. “I'm aware that the music of India has a wide reach and it defines the nation's heritage."

"It is truly an honour to be part of the music industry that has entertained listeners across the globe. I thank the makers of Mud Mud Ke and everyone at Desi Music Factory,” added 31-year-old actor.

