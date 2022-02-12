PSL's weekly roundup: Who will be the favorites in Lahore?

Multan Sultans' Shan Masood (R) plays a shot as Peshawar Zalmi's Kamran Akmal watches during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on February 10, 2022.-AFP

The National Stadium Karachi was lit up by Quetta Gladiators' Jason Roy on the final night of the first leg of the HBL PSL 7 when he smacked 116 off 57 balls.



The City of Lights could not have asked for a better farewell.

Here is a quick recap of how teams fared in the last week.

MULTAN SULTANS

The defending champions seemed to have lost their winning streak in Lahore, yet the Sultans are four points clear of the second-best team, Lahore Qalandars. They have entered this year’s tournament with some cheat code. Their batting, bowling, fielding and data-driven approach, everything has clicked.

In their 5th match: they demolished Peshawar Zalmi by 57 runs. Shahnawaz Dahani was seen back in action, he did not disappoint. He bowled with pace and venom, taking 3 wickets in the process. Dahani getting back in form means more trouble for the opposition teams.

Multan continued from where they left in Karachi: they comprehensively beat Zalmi by 42 runs in the first match of the Lahore leg.



Multan Slutans´ players celebrate after the dismissal of Lahore Qalandars´ Abdullah Shafique (R) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on February 11, 2022. -AFP

Shan Masood (351 runs) and Mohammad Rizwan (269 runs) are the second and third highest run-getters in the tournament. The all-rounder from Singapore, Tim David, has been this team’s trump card. His quick-fire runs in the middle-order are worth their weight in gold. The 42-year-old youngster Imran Tahir (12 wickets) and the most improved player Khushdil Shah (12 wickets) are among the top three wicket-takers.

Every player in Multan Sultans is a match-winner. This is what makes this side so formidable. And yes, they are still the team to beat this season.

ISLAMABAD UNITED

Islamabad United are third on the points table (6 points) with 3 wins in 5 and a net run-rate of 1.019.

Their captain Shadab Khan has been the talk of the town. He is in red hot form: he is batting like a man possessed, his bowling is giving other teams nightmares and his consistency in fielding makes you wonder if he is even a Pakistani.

Shadab is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament (14 wickets at a strike-rate of 8.5) and he has also smashed 186 runs at a strike-rate of 181.55.

Islamabad United´s Shadab Khan (C) celebrates after taking the wicket of Karachi Kings´ Lewis Gregory (unseen) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on February 6, 2022. -AFP

An early contender for the player of the tournament award or maybe just hand if that award already. If he continues to lead his team in the manner he is, United are in with a chance to claim their third PSL trophy.

In their third match, they were up against Quetta Gladiators. United batters showed no mercy, they posted a monstrous total of 229 for 4 courtesy fifties by Paul Sterling, Colin Munro and Azam Khan. A team, known for its clinical chasing capabilities (won 27 out of 33 while chasing), did not falter in defending 229. Shadab Khan claimed a 5-fer, leading from the front once again.

United’s next battle was against the best bowling attack in the tournament, Lahore Qalandars. Chasing 175, they fell short by 8 runs in the end. Needing 29 off 18 with Asif Ali and Azam Khan at the crease, what should have been a walk in the park turned into a nail-biter. Both the power-hitters failed to take their team over the line. Shadab again outshined with both bat and ball: 52 off 30 and 4 for 20.

In their last match in Karachi, Shadab Khan’s all-round brilliance was enough to hand Kings’ their 5th straight loss. On a tricky surface, United were put into bat, they managed to post 177 for 6. Shadab (34 off 19) and Munro (33 off 33) anchored the innings once the openers departed. United won by 42 runs. The bowlers put up a show, Shadab took another 4-fer while Hasan Ali also regained form (26 for 1).

Although they will miss the services of Paul Sterling up the order as he departed for international duty, Islamabad United still have all their bases covered. A team known for its aggressive philosophy, expect them to go out all guns blazing in the Lahore leg.

LAHORE QALANDARS

Lahore Qalandars, much to everyone’s surprise, are already being considered favourites to finish in the top three. But mind you, it’s still not advisable to place bets on them. It’s Lahore Qalandars we are talking about here, they can activate self-destruction mode faster than a blink of an eye.

Lahore Qalandars´ Fakhar Zaman celebrates after scoring half century (50 runs) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on February 7, 2022. -AFP

They were up against Zalmi in their third match: Lahore posted a solid 199 for 4 courtesy 66 by Fakhar and a few cameos. Shaheen bowled Hazratullah Zazai with a lethal yorker in his first over. The rest of the bowlers were upto the task as they restricted the opposition to 170 for 9.

Next up, Islamabad United. Lahore set a target of 175. A tempting contest between bat and ball, Qalanadars’ bowlers had the last laugh when they pulled off a heist by defending 12 off 6. The emerging pacer, Zaman Khan, became an instant hero as he held his nerve in the last over, giving away just three runs.

In their last match of the Karachi leg, Qalandars were hit by the Roy storm. Despite scoring a formidable 204 for 5, their bowlers failed to counter the brute force of Roy. Lahore lost by 7 wickets.

Fakhar Zaman is the leading run-getter in the tournament, with 416 runs at a strike-rate of 171.90. He has been the backbone of Lahore’s batting along with his opening partner, Abdullah Shafique. The fans and management would like Shafique to realise his full potential during the home leg. Harry Brook, David Weise and Rashid Khan have also been impressive with the bat so far. If Rashid Khan has to leave for international duty, it will be a huge dent in their bowling arsenal.

Qalandars have also not been the best of fielding sides this season. There have been a handful of dropped catches and missed run-out opportunities. This will not go down well if they intend to challenge the likes of Multan and Islamabad.

They are also the home side now, the fans would also expect a better show on display. As long as they do not emulate the other home side this season, Lahore should finish in the top four.

QUETTA GLADIATORS

The 2019 champions have been struggling since the past two seasons with not much to flaunt this season either. They have only managed to win 2 out of 5 matches. Their last win was single-handedly sponsored by Jason Roy (it was his first match of this season).

With 4 points and a marginally better run-rate (-0.041) than Zalmi, they are sitting at the number four spot on the points table. Things also got complicated for them when their ace pacer Mohammad Hasnain was deemed unfit to bowl due to an illegal bowling action mid-way of their campaign.

Quetta Gladiators´ Jason Roy plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on February 7, 2022.-AFP

And with Mohammad Nawaz's departure due to an injury, the Purple Force now needs to refocus and play their best if they want to remain in the title race. He was performing with both bat and ball (78 runs and 6 wickets).

In their fourth match, Gladiators failed to chase a mammoth target of 230, fell short by 43 runs. They did not opt for the Englishman, Will Smeed, in their playing XI which came as a total shock. The opener already established himself as a clean-striker in his first three appearances for the franchise (130 in three with a top score of 97).

Gladiators’ were up against Qalandars in their fifth and final match of the Karachi leg. After conceding 204 for 5, not many would have given them a chance against Lahore’s bowling attack but the return of Jason Roy worked as a charm. He attacked from the word go, hitting 11 fours and 8 sixes in his knock of 116 off 57.

Roy’s inclusion has instilled a new belief in this Quetta unit. Ahsan Ali has been a revelation with the bat so far, 211 runs in 5 innings. If Gladiators can tweak their playing XI, if Sarfraz can keep his calm and if the stars align, they can make a comeback by finishing in the top four this season.

PESHAWAR ZALMI

Peshawar Zalmi have two wins in six (4 points), and are holding the fifth spot (net run-rate -1.332).

The Wahab Riaz led side have not been the most impressive in all three departments. Their tactics have also been questionable at times, for instance not playing Tom Kohler-Cadmore in every match or leaving out Hussain Talat in their last match in the Karachi leg for an extra bowling option.

Zalmi failed to chase down 200 against Lahore Qalandars in their third match. Apart from Talat and Wahab all the bowlers conceded in excess of 10 rpo. Contributions by Kamran Akmal (41 off 24), Haider Ali (49 off 34) and Sherfane Rutherford (21 off 11) were not enough to cross the finish line, Zalmi lost by 29 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi´s Shoaib Malik (R) plays a shot as Multan Sultans´ captain wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan (L) watches during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on February 10, 2022. -AFP

They came back stronger against Karachi Kings in their fourth match: managed to win by 9 runs. Zazai (41 off 27) and Malik (52 off 28) starred with the bat, helping their side post 173 for 4. Mohamad Umar and Salman Irshad gave away just 46 runs in 8 overs with 1 wicket, helping Zalmi clinch victory.

A day after, in their fifth match; they received a hammering by the table-toppers Multan Sultans who set them a target of 223. The inclusion of England’s pacer Saqib Mehmood (37 in 3) who joined the franchise after international duty did not pay off well either. Apart from Ben Cutting (52 off 31) no batter got going. Zalmi lost by 57 runs.

In their sixth match, they faced Multan Sultans for the second time this season, this time Zalmi lost by 42 runs. The only difference was the change in venue, from NSK to GSL. The fortune remained the same.

Liam Livingstone’s inclusion in the Lahore leg has strengthened the team composition. Wahab Riaz’ struggles with the ball are not encouraging signs for the franchise. It remains to be seen what team combination will suit them best going forward in the tournament. The one-time champions need to start thinking like one as well in order to make a comeback.

KARACHI KINGS

Karachi Kings have failed to get off the mark this season (5 losses in 5). Their team owner Salman Iqbal has publically been apologising for the dismal display by his side and vowed to fix things. Not that he has much time, only a miracle in Lahore can save his side from not taking the wooden spoon.

Karachi Kings´ Ian Cockbain is bowled by Islamabad United´s Hasan Ali (unseen) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on February 6, 2022.-AFP

Karachi has had its fair share of bad luck. Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Ilyas, both were ruled out of the tournament due to injury. Usman Shinwari was announced as Ilyas’ replacement.

In their fourth match, Kings could have claimed their first win this season but fell 9 runs short of the target (174). Contributions by Ian Cockbain (31 off 19) and Babar Azam (90* off 63) were not enough in the end. The rest of the batting did not fire.

In their last home match, Islamabad United beat them by 42 runs.

Karachi Kings have looked the least inspiring team on the field. Whether you win or lose, you need to fight till the last ball. Wake up, Karachi.

Overall

The last 19 matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The league has returned to Lahore after almost a gap of two years.

The National Command and Operation Center has allowed a 50% crowd occupancy from February 10-15, including U12s and 100% crowd occupancy from thereafter. This is a huge step considering only 25% of the crowd was allowed during the first half.

While Multan Sultans and Islamabad United remain firm favourites to finish in the top two, the fight between Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi to finish in top four will spice up the latter half of the tournament. Karachi Kings are not completely down and out, stranger things have happened before.

All eyes on you Lahore, it’s showtime.