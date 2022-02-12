 
Showbiz
Saturday Feb 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Tiger Shroff drops new poster of ‘Heropanti 2’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 12, 2022

Tiger Shroff drops new poster of ‘Heropanti 2’
Tiger Shroff drops new poster of ‘Heropanti 2’

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Saturday dropped the new poster of his upcoming film Heropanti 2, also starring Tara Sutaria in the lead role.

Sharing the new poster of the film, directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Heropanti 2 is slated for April 29 release.

Tiger said, “Promise you guys Double the action! Double the entertainment! Coming to you this eid. #SajidNadiadwala's #Heropanti2 coming to theatres near you this Eid.”

Tara also took to Instagram and shared the same poster to confirm its release date.

She said, “Here we go!!! Dropping our new poster #SajidNadiadwala’s #Heropanti2 in cinemas near you this Eid, 29th April 2022.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Shroff made his acting debut with Heropanti in 2014.

Also interestingly, the film marks Tiger and Tara Sutaria's second movie after Student of the Year 2.

More From Showbiz:

Malaika Arora shares ‘no-filter’ pictures, Farah Khan reacts

Malaika Arora shares ‘no-filter’ pictures, Farah Khan reacts
Sunny Leone celebrates 4th birthday of her twins with sweet post

Sunny Leone celebrates 4th birthday of her twins with sweet post
Preity Zinta gives a glimpse at her baby as she watches IPL Auction at home

Preity Zinta gives a glimpse at her baby as she watches IPL Auction at home
‘Gangubai Kathiawadi:’ Alia Bhatt’s elegant look in white saree & flowers wins the internet

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi:’ Alia Bhatt’s elegant look in white saree & flowers wins the internet

Anushka Sharma turns into a farm girl in a throwback video: Watch

Anushka Sharma turns into a farm girl in a throwback video: Watch
Jacqueline Fernandez, Michele Morrone set temperature souring in ‘Mud Mud Ke’

Jacqueline Fernandez, Michele Morrone set temperature souring in ‘Mud Mud Ke’
Shah Rukh Khan kids Aryan, Suhana attend IPL auction briefing for father

Shah Rukh Khan kids Aryan, Suhana attend IPL auction briefing for father
Mahira Khan’s debut production ‘Baarwan Khiladi’ gets a release date, watch trailer

Mahira Khan’s debut production ‘Baarwan Khiladi’ gets a release date, watch trailer
Preity Zinta to miss IPL auction for THIS adorable reason

Preity Zinta to miss IPL auction for THIS adorable reason
Mahira Khan wants to see more actors from other religions in industry

Mahira Khan wants to see more actors from other religions in industry
Kubra Khan has hilarious reply to whether she'll opt for arranged marriage: Read

Kubra Khan has hilarious reply to whether she'll opt for arranged marriage: Read
Sanjay Dutt gives wife foot massage, leaves fans in awe

Sanjay Dutt gives wife foot massage, leaves fans in awe

Latest

view all