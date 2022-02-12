 
Meghan Markle stands chance to 'heal' Britain if she follows Camilla Parker, says expert

Meghan Markle could take cue from her mother-in-law Camilla Parker to make amends with the royal family, says royal expert.

Kinsey Schofield, royal commentator, and PR expert, believes that Meghan could get respect from Britons and "heal all wounds" with the Firm if she plays her cards right.

She told Express.co.uk: "In Camilla’s humble and quiet approach to serving, she has won the public and the press over.

“Time heals all wounds and thanks to that, Camilla has been forgiven for a lot of hurt.

"The same will be said about Meghan Markle if she uses platforms like Spotify, Netflix, and any future book deals to uplift instead of tear down.”

The author's comments come after Queen Elizabeth II on her Platinum Jubilee address expressed Camilla to accompany Charles as Queen Consort when he becomes monarch.

Soon after the Queen's speech, British welcomed Camilla with open arms. Daily Mail reports a survey suggested  55 percent of public has accepted Camilla to get the new title.

