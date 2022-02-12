Rihanna delights fans with pregnancy fashion style as she appears with A$AP Rocky

Singer Rihanna showed off her growing bump in another scantily-clad look as she appeared with boyfriend A$AP Rocky at a bash.

The singing sensation and business mogul showcased her pregnancy fashion style during a photoshoot in Los Angeles.



The 33-year-old singer was looking amazing as she adored her growing baby bump with a glimmering sequin ensemble.

Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, share loved up moments with her boyfriend and the duo were not shy about their love for each other as the the rapper affectionately embraced her baby bump.



The Barbados native was looking stunning as she put her bump on display underneath a stylish shredded glimmering green backless halter top.



Rihanna is winning hearts of fans with her killer looks since they demanded the star to share more about her upcoming baby.