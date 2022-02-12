Prince Harry's alleged attempt to capture attention backfired

Prince Harry's new alleged attempt to capture attention in the name of his late mother Princess Diana's awareness work has been backfired as social media users accused him of jumping on another "bandwagon".



The Duke of Sussex urge Britons to “go and get a test” to mark National HIV Testing Week. He vowed to continue Princess Diana’s “unfinished” work on the matter after joining former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas.



However, royal fans were seemingly not impressed of his latest intervention, suggesting it was just another attempt to grab attention since he and Meghan Markle stepped back as full-time royals.



@ChangaDuchess commented: “Another day; another bandwagon!” Meanwhile, @XarundelPrince asked: “Breaks his silence? For how long – an hour at the most? Could he just not break his silence for at least 10 years this time. He has nothing of value to say.”

@ScottBa08342332 said: “Trying to make himself look good again, too little, too late muppet.” And @djrustynail commented: “Silence? This man is always talking.”

@marilynstoweIs wrote: “He’s wasting his life. Why not make peace with his family and enjoy his super privileged life with them and his children?”