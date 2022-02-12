Bipasha Basu says she and Karan Singh Grover don't 'tackle' pregnancy rumours

Bipasha Bassu says she and Karan Singh Grover don't 'tackle' pregnancy rumours

Bipasha Basu is happily married to Karan Singh Grover and their perfect chemistry usually makes fans speculate about the couple’s plans about starting a family.

Talking about the same, the Creature actor revealed how she and her hubby respond to such rumours.

“We don’t tackle them. We let them believe when I am pregnant, when I am not pregnant,” Basu told Pinkvilla in her recent interview.

The Raaz actor expressed that she always tries to channel positivity by thinking that people are ‘wishing’ a good thing about the pair.

“I just believe, you know, people are wishing me well,” she explained. “They want us to have a family. So it’s not a bad thing so you have to look at it like that and not take it so seriously.’

“It’s not such a…it’s not a bad thing that they are wishing upon me, so it’s fine. In a way, you have to take always the positive out of whatever’s being said,” the 43-year-old actor added.