Saturday Feb 12 2022
Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai, 1, dishes out major fashion goals in rare photo

Saturday Feb 12, 2022

Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai, 1, dishes out major fashion goals in rare photo

Gigi Hadid's one-year-old daughter Khai is following in mum's footsteps as she recently dished out some major fashion goals and fans are in awe!

Hadid, who usually skips on sharing the little muchkin's photo on social media, recently gave a glimpse of Khai's style statement.

Taking to Instagram, the 26-year-old model dropped her little girl’s photo, donning a denim jacket that featured her name embroidered on it. She paired the jacket with blue checked baggy jeans and white shoes.

The photo was included in Hadid’s recent photo-dump as she gave fans an insight into her life, munching on sushi, cocktails and other wintertime delights.

Hadid welcomed the little girl in September 2020 with her ex Zayn Malik. The pair remained in on-off relationship since 2015.

However, the lovebirds parted their ways in October 2021 amid the One Direction alum’s messy feud with Yolanda Hadid. 

