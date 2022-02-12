Policeman martyred in Islamabad after assailants attack staff of housing society

Unidentified gunmen open fire on staff of housing society.

Police followed assailants leading to shootout

SI Liaquat martyred, one other cop injured in shootout

ISLAMABAD: A police officer was martyred with another injured, along with three others, in the country’s capital when armed assailants attacked the staff of a private housing society, Geo News reported on Saturday.



The incident took place when unidentified gunmen opened fire on the staff of a housing society, injuring three people.

After the incident, the police followed the assailants which led to a shoot out. The firing of the assailants martyred Sub Inspector Liaquat and injured another cop.

The police say they have arrested one injured suspect.



Interior minister warns of more terror incidents in Islamabad



Last month, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had warned of more terrorism-related incidents in the federal capital after a policeman was shot dead and two others were injured at a check-point.

The incident took place on January 17 in which two militants were also shot dead during a gun battle. It started when two gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire on a police check-point in the vicinity of the Karachi Company police station.

"This was not an incident of dacoity or theft. Terrorists opened fire on them [police officials]. This is a signal for us that terror incidents have started taking place in Islamabad," he said while speaking to journalists after the martyred police official's funeral prayers.



The interior minister said authorities needed to remain alert, as he noted the incident was "purely of terrorism". Rasheed said the authorities had tracked down the "sleeper cell" of the terrorists through their motorcycle.

"Islamabad police and other forces are on alert."

اسلام آباد میں فائرنگ سے ایک پولیس اہلکار شہید اور 4 افراد زخمی ہوگئے۔

وفاقی دارالحکومت اسلام آبادمیں مسلح ملزمان نے ہاؤسنگ سوسائٹی کےعملے پر فائرنگ کی جس سے تین افراد زخمی ہوئے۔

واقعے کے بعد پولیس نے حملہ آوروں کا تعاقب کیا جس پر حملہ آوروں نے پولیس پر بھی فائرنگ کردی جس کے نتیجے میں ایک سب انسپکٹر لیاقت شہید ہوگیا جب کہ ایک اہلکار زخمی ہوا۔

پولیس کا کہنا ہےکہ ایک ملزم کو زخمی حالت میں گرفتار کرلیا ہے۔