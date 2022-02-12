 
Alia Bhatt speaks on her marriage rumours with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt speaks on her marriage rumours with Ranbir Kapoor
Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt has shared her take on all the wedding rumours that keep coming in about her and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

The Highway actor has recently sat down for a candid chat with Film Companion and addressed numerous questions including her marriage speculations and her response will certainly leave you laughing.

During the conversation, the 28-year-old actor said, “Whoever is spreading these rumours, it has become like the boy who cried wolf. They are crying wolf so often that actually when I am supposedly getting married, people will think it’s a rumour and it will be great for me because no one will know.”

Whereas in another interview with NDTV, she revealed, “In my head I am already married to Ranbir and it will work out in all the right and beautiful way.”

On the work front,  Alia is gearing up for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, in which she plays the titular role. The film will release in theatres on February 25.

