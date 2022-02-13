 
Prince Andrew's charming friend could be crucial in assault case: report

A 'captivating' friend of Prince Andrew could blow lid off sex abuse trial as she knows 'more than most', according to new report.

Neurosurgeon Dr Melanie Walker was reportedly introduced to Andrew by his paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

People who worked for Epstein, according to a media outlet, say she "knows more than most" about the two men’s friendship. 

The 50-year-old doctor reportedly enjoyed a close relationship with the Duke of York and was a guest at the Queen's second son's 40th birthday party at Windsor Castle in 2000 along with Epstein and disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Mirror claimed Dr Walker declined to comment if she would be supporting Andrew, 61, in his lawsuit, or give evidence on his behalf.

A former worker at Epstein’s Zorro ranch, who has not been named, told the Mirror: "Melanie was incredibly charming, lovely and captivating, one of the most intelligent figures I ever met in Jeffrey’s world.

The two reportedly spent a lot of time together and were even "inseparable" with other staff telling him they had grown very close.

It is not known if Dr Walker has been approached by Andrew's lawyers to give a statement.

