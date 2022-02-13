 
Showbiz
Sunday Feb 13 2022
Taapsee Pannu all-hearts for Areeba Habib's praise on 'Loop Lapeta'

Sunday Feb 13, 2022

Taapsee Pannu all-hearts for Areeba Habib's praise on 'Loop Lapeta'

Taapsee Pannu is returning love to Areeba Habib after latter praised her Netflix movie Loop Lapeta.

The comedy flick, which is inspired by Run Lola Run, also stars Tahir Bhasin alongside the Pink star.

Turning to her Instagram Stories this week, Areeba captured a still from the movie while she praised Pannu for her acting prowess.

"Kamal," wrote Areeba while tagging the star.

Re-sharing the comment on her Instagram Stories, Pannu responded "Thank you" with a green heart emoticon.

Take a look:


