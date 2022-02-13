'Mad Max: Fury Road' director almost roped in Eminem and Rihanna for major roles

Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller revealed that he once considered roping in Rihanna and Eminem for major roles in 2015 film.

A pop culture reporter, Kyle Buchanan in his book, titled Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road, reported that the filmmaker put in almost two-decade long efforts in making the masterpiece.

Vulture published the excerpt of the book in which it has been mentioned that when Miller and casting director Ronna Kress scouted actors for the movie in 2009, they both met up with pop star Rihanna who created an impressive impression on the filmmakers.

“Usually, actors turn up dressed very casually, but boy, Rihanna looked spectacular when she walked in. I’m not sure she was even aware of the content of the movie, so she dressed up as Rihanna, which was the right thing to do,” quoted the book.

Moreover, Miller was in awe of the Rap God song-maker’s performance in 8 Mile.

“He’d done 8 Mile, and I found that really interesting — I thought, He’s got that quality,” recalled the director.

“We’d done the first Happy Feet with the late Brittany Murphy, and she had done 8 Mile, so I asked her what he was like and would this be something really interesting for him? She had no reservations about saying what a wonderful talent he is,” he revisited.

Although Eminem didn’t land the role, the idea of him casting in the film was forwarded pretty far.