 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Charlie Puth highlights his inspiration for ‘revenge’ album

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 13, 2022

Charlie Puth highlights his inspiration for ‘revenge’ album
Charlie Puth highlights his inspiration for ‘revenge’ album

Charlie Puth recently shed light on the inspiration that gave birth to his album, as well as the dominating emotion that has carried into all his music.

The singer detailed his inspiration during a candid chat with Insider and started it all off by trying to explain what he considers a ‘key definer’ for the entire experience.

In Puth’s eyes, “The one word that comes to mind when I think about this album in the beginning when I was making it, was 'revenge'."

While reminiscing over his emotions during the time of production and added, "I was mostly, I guess, angry."

"You know when someone cuts you off in traffic and they speed ahead of you and you obviously shouldn't do anything because it's dangerous, but you start to think in your mind, 'Oh, if they pulled up next to me, I would've flipped them off, and I would've said this and that?' It was basically a year of that."

"'Why is this song not resonating with people? Why did this relationship not work out?' It was a lot of that," Puth went on to explain.

"I was coming to terms with who I was for the first time in five years. And that's what I realized at the end of the album, and while I was making 'Light Switch.'"

Despite the emotions associated with its creation, Puth admitted, "It felt special to me because it's the most polarizing record I've ever made. It's unusually fast. It sounds like nothing I've ever made before."

Newer songs Puth has been putting his energy into, are ones he admits to feeling ‘a lot more connected to.’

“The difference is I'm not trying to be so cool. I'm not trying to pretend," explained.

"I'm not pretending to be the cool kid with the overly minimalistic, bare-sounding records that work for other artists, but didn't necessarily work for me."

"My music thrives when it's filled with layers and six different piano tracks, which is what I've illustrated on my YouTube channel and my TikTok or whatever, wherever you find my weird [expletive] poking around on the internet."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s royal links labeled ‘useless’ without HRH backing

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s royal links labeled ‘useless’ without HRH backing
Prince Harry’s memoir to ‘shake monarchy to its core’: report

Prince Harry’s memoir to ‘shake monarchy to its core’: report
Archie and Lilibet find new glamorous friends amid Prince Harry, Meghan's high life in US

Archie and Lilibet find new glamorous friends amid Prince Harry, Meghan's high life in US
Prince William ‘facing envious’ wait for Kingship while Harry ‘zipped away’: report

Prince William ‘facing envious’ wait for Kingship while Harry ‘zipped away’: report
Justin and Hailey Bieber look downcast as they attend Drake's concert after shooting tragedy

Justin and Hailey Bieber look downcast as they attend Drake's concert after shooting tragedy
Cardi B flaunts her killer curves in stunning woollen dress as she attends Drake's show with Offset

Cardi B flaunts her killer curves in stunning woollen dress as she attends Drake's show with Offset
Victoria Beckham attracts massive applause as she shares amazing video of new 'family member'

Victoria Beckham attracts massive applause as she shares amazing video of new 'family member'
Luke Bryan reveals the ‘best advice’ Katy Perry gave him for Vegas Residency

Luke Bryan reveals the ‘best advice’ Katy Perry gave him for Vegas Residency
Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel blasts UK film industry for losing actors of colour to USA

Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel blasts UK film industry for losing actors of colour to USA
Adele wears million dollars worth of jewellery on ‘The Graham Norton Show’

Adele wears million dollars worth of jewellery on ‘The Graham Norton Show’
Astroworld security chief hints at ‘conflict of interest’ in Travis Scott concert tragedy

Astroworld security chief hints at ‘conflict of interest’ in Travis Scott concert tragedy
Zendaya kept ‘options open’ while vetting Tom Holland relationship: source

Zendaya kept ‘options open’ while vetting Tom Holland relationship: source

Latest

view all