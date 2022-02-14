 
entertainment
Nick Jonas congratulates Los Angeles Rams for defeating Cincinnati in Super Bowl

US singer Nick Jonas has congratulated Los Angeles Rams for their victory against Cincinnati in the Super Bowl 56.

The Find You singer turned to Instagram and shared his adorable photo from his Super Bowl commercial and said, “Hope you all enjoyed the super bowl! Congrats @rams.”

He further said, “So fun to be a part of a super bowl commercial 2 years in a row! .. See you again next year?”.

The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the NFL championship spectacle playing in their home stadium.

The Rams took their only prior Super Bowl victory in 2000 when the club was based in St. Louis.

It was the third Super Bowl defeat in as many appearances for the Bengals, who also dropped the title contest in 1982 and 1989.

