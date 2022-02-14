 
pakistan
Monday Feb 14 2022
By
Geo Election Cell

KP LG elections: What are the party positions after re-polling in DIK?

By
Geo Election Cell

Monday Feb 14, 2022

A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

  • JUI-F leaves KP's ruling party behind in elections on 66 Tehsil Councils in DIK district.
  • PTI stands second with 18 seats: unofficial results
  • Independent candidates bag 10 seats, ANP bags seven and PML-N could bag only three seats.

PESHAWAR: After PTI's success on the mayoral seat in Dera Ismail Khan in the ongoing re-polling for the first phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local government elections, JUI-F has left the ruling party behind on the elections on 66 Tehsil Councils in the DIK district.

According to the unofficial and unverified results obtained by Geo News, JUI-F is leading with success on 23 seats of tehsil chairpersons, while KP's ruling party PTI stands second with 18 seats.

Below is an overall list of party positions based on seats:

  • JUI-F — 23 
  • PTI — 18
  • Independent candidates —10
  • ANP — 7
  • PML-N — 3
  • TIP — 2
  • JI — 2
  • PPP —1

The re-polling was conducted at different polling stations in 13 districts for local government elections in KP on Sunday following the directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

During the first phase of KP local government elections in December 2021, polling was subsequently suspended or could not start in many districts due to riots and a deteriorating law and order situation.

PTI wins mayoral seat of DIK

Ruling party PTI candidate Umar Amin Gandapur defeated JUI-F Mohammad Kafeel Ahmed in Dera Ismail Khan (DIK) for the mayoral seat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in the first phase of local government (LG) re-polling elections on Sunday, Geo News reported.

According to the unofficial and unverified results obtained by Geo News, PTI candidate Umar Amin, who is also the brother of Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, has been elected as mayor of DIK, leaving behind his rival JUI-F’s Mohammad Kafeel Ahmed with a heavy margin of more than 24,000 votes.

Umar Amin secured 63,753 votes, while JUI-F candidate Mohammad Kafeel Ahmed managed to get 38,891 votes.

More From Pakistan:

Iran’s interior minister arrives in Pakistan on day-long visit

Iran’s interior minister arrives in Pakistan on day-long visit
Sindh sends two VCs on forced leave over violence, harassment allegations

Sindh sends two VCs on forced leave over violence, harassment allegations
85 arrested for lynching 'mentally unstable' man in Khanewal

85 arrested for lynching 'mentally unstable' man in Khanewal
Pakistan sees major drop in COVID-19 daily death count

Pakistan sees major drop in COVID-19 daily death count
PPP's Zardari admitted to hospital: sources

PPP's Zardari admitted to hospital: sources
KP local govt elections: PTI’s Umar Amin Gandapur wins the mayoral seat of DIK

KP local govt elections: PTI’s Umar Amin Gandapur wins the mayoral seat of DIK

After 14-year hiatus, Shahbaz meets Chaudhry brothers at residence in bid to mount pressure on govt

After 14-year hiatus, Shahbaz meets Chaudhry brothers at residence in bid to mount pressure on govt
No other alternative to Taliban in Afghanistan right now: PM Imran Khan

No other alternative to Taliban in Afghanistan right now: PM Imran Khan

Gill dispels rumours of PM Imran, Bushra Bibi's separation, warns of strict action

Gill dispels rumours of PM Imran, Bushra Bibi's separation, warns of strict action
Pakistan will not become part of any camp; will maintain relations with all: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan will not become part of any camp; will maintain relations with all: PM Imran Khan
'Zero tolerance': PM Imran Khan wants a police report on Mian Channu mob lynching

'Zero tolerance': PM Imran Khan wants a police report on Mian Channu mob lynching
44% Pakistanis believe COVID-19 deteriorated financial conditions: survey

44% Pakistanis believe COVID-19 deteriorated financial conditions: survey

Latest

view all