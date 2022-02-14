Kim Kardashian loves THIS style statement from her latest Vogue shoot, see pic

Famed model and reality TV star Kim Kardashian is sharing a glimpse into one of her most favorite look from the latest shoot for Vogue magazine, March 2022 edition.

On Monday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, turned to her Instagram handle and dropped a gorgeous picture from the latest shoot for the magazine.





Sharing the picture, the SKIMS founder wrote in the caption, “I love this pic from my @voguemagazine cover shoot but what I love most is that I was able to use @makeupbymario and @chrisappleton1 to glam me.”

She went on recall her experience with makeup artist Marion, who fired his agent to work with Kim for the shoot. “When Mario first started working with me his agent told him not to work w me anymore and working with a reality star would never ever land him a US Vogue Cover. He said he would choose me over the cover and fired his agent,” she added.

The fashion mogul concluded her post by saying, “It might have taken us over a decade but I couldn’t be more proud of my glam team who has always shows up for me. I love you guys!”

In the shared picture, Kim, who is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson, looked stunning in a glam makeover. Take a look.







