 
entertainment
Monday Feb 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian loves THIS style statement from her latest Vogue shoot, see pic

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 14, 2022

Kim Kardashian loves THIS style statement from her latest Vogue shoot, see pic
Kim Kardashian loves THIS style statement from her latest Vogue shoot, see pic

Famed model and reality TV star Kim Kardashian is sharing a glimpse into one of her most favorite look from the latest shoot for Vogue magazine, March 2022 edition.

On Monday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, turned to her Instagram handle and dropped a gorgeous picture from the latest shoot for the magazine.


Sharing the picture, the SKIMS founder wrote in the caption, “I love this pic from my @voguemagazine cover shoot but what I love most is that I was able to use @makeupbymario and @chrisappleton1 to glam me.”

She went on recall her experience with makeup artist Marion, who fired his agent to work with Kim for the shoot. “When Mario first started working with me his agent told him not to work w me anymore and working with a reality star would never ever land him a US Vogue Cover. He said he would choose me over the cover and fired his agent,” she added.

The fashion mogul concluded her post by saying, “It might have taken us over a decade but I couldn’t be more proud of my glam team who has always shows up for me. I love you guys!”

In the shared picture, Kim, who is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson, looked stunning in a glam makeover. Take a look.



More From Entertainment:

Kanye West gets BOOED by Super Bowl crowd as he appears on jumbotron: Watch

Kanye West gets BOOED by Super Bowl crowd as he appears on jumbotron: Watch
Taeyeon drops ‘envious, spacey' MV for INVU single

Taeyeon drops ‘envious, spacey' MV for INVU single
Jennifer Lopez enjoys romantic date night with Ben Affleck at 2022 Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez enjoys romantic date night with Ben Affleck at 2022 Super Bowl

Fashion designer Tadashi Shoji says e-commerce saved his brand during pandemic

Fashion designer Tadashi Shoji says e-commerce saved his brand during pandemic
Blackpink’s Lisa turns heads in sensual perfume collaboration

Blackpink’s Lisa turns heads in sensual perfume collaboration
Famed Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman dies at 75

Famed Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman dies at 75
Victoria Beckham shares ‘Valentine’s Day memories’ with David Beckham

Victoria Beckham shares ‘Valentine’s Day memories’ with David Beckham
BTS’ Jin transforms into ARMYs ‘Little Prince’ in candid update

BTS’ Jin transforms into ARMYs ‘Little Prince’ in candid update
Sinead O’ Conner bids farewell to music after son Shane's death

Sinead O’ Conner bids farewell to music after son Shane's death
Rihanna stuns in vibrant red robe as she poses with A$AP Rocky : See Pictures

Rihanna stuns in vibrant red robe as she poses with A$AP Rocky : See Pictures
'FRIENDS' star Matt LeBlanc and his girlfriend of six years part ways

'FRIENDS' star Matt LeBlanc and his girlfriend of six years part ways
Princess Eugenie first royal to meet Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in US

Princess Eugenie first royal to meet Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in US

Latest

view all