 
entertainment
Monday Feb 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez enjoys romantic date night with Ben Affleck at 2022 Super Bowl

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 14, 2022

Jennifer Lopez enjoys romantic date night with Ben Affleck at 2022 Super Bowl
Jennifer Lopez enjoys romantic date night with Ben Affleck at 2022 Super Bowl 

Love is in the air for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez as they are painting the town red with their romance.

Ben with his ladylove attended Super Bowl 2022 on Sunday and the couple in no time took away all the limelight as they danced around and held hands while enjoying the game from the stands.

The Get Right singer and The Town star were also seen alongside Cardi B and other artists at the game and since then the videos of the couple's pre-Valentine's date have now been going viral.


Their outing on Sunday comes after the Marry Me actress revealed in a weekend newsletter that her boyfriend created a personalized music video to her song On My Way from her new movie as an early Valentine's Day present for her.

"Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it's real, it actually can last forever," Lopez shared in her On The JLo newsletter. "This seriously melted my heart."

More From Entertainment:

Fashion designer Tadashi Shoji says e-commerce saved his brand during pandemic

Fashion designer Tadashi Shoji says e-commerce saved his brand during pandemic
Kim Kardashian loves THIS style statement from her latest Vogue shoot, see pic

Kim Kardashian loves THIS style statement from her latest Vogue shoot, see pic
Blackpink’s Lisa turns heads in sensual perfume collaboration

Blackpink’s Lisa turns heads in sensual perfume collaboration
Famed Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman dies at 75

Famed Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman dies at 75
Victoria Beckham shares ‘Valentine’s Day memories’ with David Beckham

Victoria Beckham shares ‘Valentine’s Day memories’ with David Beckham
BTS’ Jin transforms into ARMYs ‘Little Prince’ in candid update

BTS’ Jin transforms into ARMYs ‘Little Prince’ in candid update
Sinead O’ Conner bids farewell to music after son Shane's death

Sinead O’ Conner bids farewell to music after son Shane's death
Rihanna stuns in vibrant red robe as she poses with A$AP Rocky : See Pictures

Rihanna stuns in vibrant red robe as she poses with A$AP Rocky : See Pictures
'FRIENDS' star Matt LeBlanc and his girlfriend of six years part ways

'FRIENDS' star Matt LeBlanc and his girlfriend of six years part ways
Princess Eugenie first royal to meet Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in US

Princess Eugenie first royal to meet Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in US
Dwayne Johnson pumps up fans for twin Superbowl, Olympics marathon

Dwayne Johnson pumps up fans for twin Superbowl, Olympics marathon
BTS’ J-Hope gushes ‘with love’ over iconic 2022 Superbowl half-time performances

BTS’ J-Hope gushes ‘with love’ over iconic 2022 Superbowl half-time performances

Latest

view all