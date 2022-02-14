Vicky Kaushal says everyday with Katrina Kaif is ‘a day of love’ in Valentine’s Day’s post

Vicky Kaushal has a perfect message for his wife Katrina Kaif for Valentine’s Day as he gushed over his ladylove in a recent social media post.

Taking to Instagram on February 14, the Sardar Udham star dropped a swoon-worthy snap of the newly-wed couple, who is celebrating its first V-Day after tying the knot in December 2021.

Kaushal wrote alongside the adorable click, “With you, everyday is a day of love!"

In the newly unveiled photo, Kaif and Kaushal can be seen gleaming with happiness as they donned bright smiles and matching shirts.

The Raazi actor’s post came after the Bollywood diva melted hearts with her love-filled wish for her Valentine for life.



Kaif captioned her post, "We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year , but u make the difficult moments better and that’s what matters."



