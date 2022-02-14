 
Showbiz
Monday Feb 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Vicky Kaushal says everyday with Katrina Kaif is ‘a day of love’ in Valentine’s Day’s post

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 14, 2022

Vicky Kaushal says everyday with Katrina Kaif is ‘a day of love’ in Valentine’s Day’s post
Vicky Kaushal says everyday with Katrina Kaif is ‘a day of love’ in Valentine’s Day’s post

Vicky Kaushal has a perfect message for his wife Katrina Kaif for Valentine’s Day as he gushed over his ladylove in a recent social media post.

Taking to Instagram on February 14, the Sardar Udham star dropped a swoon-worthy snap of the newly-wed couple, who is celebrating its first V-Day after tying the knot in December 2021.

Kaushal wrote alongside the adorable click, “With you, everyday is a day of love!"

In the newly unveiled photo, Kaif and Kaushal can be seen gleaming with happiness as they donned bright smiles and matching shirts.

The Raazi actor’s post came after the Bollywood diva melted hearts with her love-filled wish for her Valentine for life. 

Kaif captioned her post, "We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year , but u make the difficult moments better and that’s what matters."


More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan drops the trailer of ‘Love Hostel,’ starring Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra

Shah Rukh Khan drops the trailer of ‘Love Hostel,’ starring Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra
Katrina Kaif celebrates first Valentine’s Day with Vicky Kaushal after wedding

Katrina Kaif celebrates first Valentine’s Day with Vicky Kaushal after wedding
Kareena Kapoor spends Valentine’s Day with her ‘forever two’: see post

Kareena Kapoor spends Valentine’s Day with her ‘forever two’: see post
Sonam Kapoor celebrates Valentine's Day with hubby Anand Ahuja, posts loved-up pic

Sonam Kapoor celebrates Valentine's Day with hubby Anand Ahuja, posts loved-up pic
Feroze Khan welcomes a baby girl with wife Alizey Feroze

Feroze Khan welcomes a baby girl with wife Alizey Feroze
Ali Fazal opens up on starring alongside Gal Gadot in ‘Death on the Nile’

Ali Fazal opens up on starring alongside Gal Gadot in ‘Death on the Nile’
Watch: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh ace dance moves to ‘Dholida’ beat

Watch: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh ace dance moves to ‘Dholida’ beat
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor’s new loved-up picture from ‘Brahmastra’ goes viral

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor’s new loved-up picture from ‘Brahmastra’ goes viral
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut kickstarts her morning with horse riding

PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut kickstarts her morning with horse riding
Taapsee Pannu all-hearts for Areeba Habib's praise on 'Loop Lapeta'

Taapsee Pannu all-hearts for Areeba Habib's praise on 'Loop Lapeta'
Kangana Raanut calls Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan 'trash', nothing can save it

Kangana Raanut calls Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan 'trash', nothing can save it
Salman Khan pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar by singing her song

Salman Khan pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar by singing her song

Latest

view all