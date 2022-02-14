 
Monday Feb 14 2022
Web Desk

Queen spends first Valentine's Day without Prince Philip's 'thoughtful' gestures

Web Desk

Monday Feb 14, 2022

The Queen is said to be feeling the absence of her beloved late husband Prince Philip as it is the first Valentine’s Day that the monarch is spending alone.

According to royal author Phil Dampier, the late Duke of Edinburgh would treat the Queen with touching presents that had special meaning.

Speaking to The Sun he shared that the Prince would even make some gifts himself.

"Throughout the years he’s done so many touching things which the Queen will undoubtedly miss this year," he said. 

"He was always very good at doing some touching things for her.

"Some of the gifts that he gave her, he made himself."

He added that the Queen "always kept in her handbag" a small metal makeup kit that Philip had lovingly made and shared that he also gave jewelry to his wife.

"In terms of jewellery and things like that she had access to the family jewels and all sorts of things - but once he gave her a bracelet with stones from his mother's tiara as a present.

"He would always have a personal touch or family significance would be the kind of things that they would exchange."

