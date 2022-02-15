 
Showbiz
Tuesday Feb 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Dia Mirza celebrates first wedding anniversary with husband Vaibhav Rekhi

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 15, 2022

Dia Mirza celebrates first wedding anniversary with husband Vaibhav Rekhi
Dia Mirza celebrates first wedding anniversary with husband Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia Mirza talks about her journey with husband Vaibhav Rekhi on her first wedding anniversary.

She recalls her beautiful wedding day and says that it seems like just yesterday when she and Rekhi got married in the presence of all their loved ones.

Talking about her marriage, she says, “Marriage is about balance, harmony, and communication. Right from the first moment that I met Vaibhav, there was a deep connection and trust between us and everything that followed was simple, easy and effortless. I truly feel at home with him because he sees me as I am and has no desire to alter me. The same goes for me.”

“We are partners in the true sense of the word and celebrating the ordinary and the special moments together is immensely fulfilling. Having Vaibhav as a co-traveler has expanded my world, both within and without," Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actress added.

The couple got married on 21st February 2021. She gave birth to her son prematurely on 14th May 2021.

“The health complications Avyaan and I faced reminded me of how loved I am and how blessed to be surrounded by so many people who wish us well,” says the 40-year-old actress and producer.

Mirza added, “He has been my biggest teacher. The resilience with which he triumphed over the challenges of premature birth and his joy in the smallest of things, have taught me so much. He is so mindful and unconditionally loving and nothing gives me more happiness than to watch him flower into a beautiful being."

The bollywood actress also mentioned her husband Rekhi’s daughter from previous marriage. She said, “Time has flown by and this year has been one of the immense blessings and beautiful life lessons. I feel immensely lucky to not just have found love but also the friendship and trust of our daughter Samaira.”

“There are years that ask questions and years that are full of answers. This was the year when so many of my dreams were fulfilled and many prayers were answered,” she further added.

Dia shared some glimpses from her wedding day on Instagram.

She captioned the picture, "There are years that ask questions and years that are full of answers. This was the year when so many of our dreams were fulfilled and many prayers were answered.

Happy Anniversary @vaibhav.rekhi May we continue to grow together and cherish the simple joys of life ????????#SunSetKeDivane

Sharing a glimpse of our wedding day A day that brought our families and friends together in the garden at home. A sustainable wedding that was created by a team that made it ‘simply’ joyous and memorable in every way ????"

More From Showbiz:

Sanya Malhotra opens up about her role in ‘Love Hostel’

Sanya Malhotra opens up about her role in ‘Love Hostel’
Akshay Kumar is the new ‘Godfather,’ drops latest poster from ‘Bachchhan Paandey’

Akshay Kumar is the new ‘Godfather,’ drops latest poster from ‘Bachchhan Paandey’
Ayeza Khan gushes over hubby Danish Taimoor in loved-up photo

Ayeza Khan gushes over hubby Danish Taimoor in loved-up photo
Kareena Kapoor wishes dad Randhir Kapoor on his 75th birthday

Kareena Kapoor wishes dad Randhir Kapoor on his 75th birthday
Mohib Mirza, Sanam Saeed romance in 'Ishrat Made In China' trailer: Watch

Mohib Mirza, Sanam Saeed romance in 'Ishrat Made In China' trailer: Watch
Rakhi Sawant confesses split from Ritesh happened because of first wife

Rakhi Sawant confesses split from Ritesh happened because of first wife
Shahid Kapoor shares love-filled picture with Mira Rajput on Valentine’s day

Shahid Kapoor shares love-filled picture with Mira Rajput on Valentine’s day
Alia Bhatt touches upon her role from her upcoming movie, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt touches upon her role from her upcoming movie, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Arjun Kapoor spills plans for Valentine’s Day with ladylove Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor spills plans for Valentine’s Day with ladylove Malaika Arora
Valentine's Day 2022: Bipasha Basu writes about finding ‘love’ after meeting Karan Grover

Valentine's Day 2022: Bipasha Basu writes about finding ‘love’ after meeting Karan Grover
Arjun Kapoor cuddles up to Malaika Arora in Valentine's Day post

Arjun Kapoor cuddles up to Malaika Arora in Valentine's Day post
Vicky Kaushal says everyday with Katrina Kaif is ‘a day of love’ in Valentine’s Day’s post

Vicky Kaushal says everyday with Katrina Kaif is ‘a day of love’ in Valentine’s Day’s post

Latest

view all