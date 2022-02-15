 
Showbiz
Tuesday Feb 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar is the new ‘Godfather,’ drops latest poster from ‘Bachchhan Paandey’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 15, 2022

Akshay Kumar is the new ‘Godfather,’ drops latest poster from ‘Bachchhan Paandey’
Akshay Kumar is the new ‘Godfather,’ drops latest poster from ‘Bachchhan Paandey’

Action superstar Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of one of his highly-anticipated films, Bachchhan Paandey.

Taking to his social media accounts, the actor has recently unveiled a brand new poster of the upcoming film and announced the release date of its trailer.

The Sooryavanshi actor has left his fans stunned with his intense and fierce-looking transformation in the upcoming movie – which has all the elements of action, comedy, romance and drama in it.


Sharing a much intriguing poster from Bachchhan Paandey, the Rowdy Rathore actor wrote, “This is one character that has more shades than a paint shop! Bachchhan Paandey aapko daraane, hasaane, rulaane sab ke liye ready hai. Please give him all your love. Trailer Out on 18th Feb 2022."

In the poster, the Khiladi 786 star could be seen looking fierce as ever and a power-packed dialogue written alongside that reads, "Mujhe Bhai Nahi, GODFATHER Bolte Hain."

The Houseful star’s fans reacted to the poster, as many lauded the actor’s intense transformation in the film. While others shared the excitement that they cannot wait to watch the film.

The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in important roles. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchhan Paandey will hit the theatres on March 18 this year.

More From Showbiz:

Kareena Kapoor wishes dad Randhir Kapoor on his 75th birthday

Kareena Kapoor wishes dad Randhir Kapoor on his 75th birthday
Mohib Mirza, Sanam Saeed romance in 'Ishrat Made In China' trailer: Watch

Mohib Mirza, Sanam Saeed romance in 'Ishrat Made In China' trailer: Watch
Rakhi Sawant confesses split from Ritesh happened because of first wife

Rakhi Sawant confesses split from Ritesh happened because of first wife
Shahid Kapoor shares love-filled picture with Mira Rajput on Valentine’s day

Shahid Kapoor shares love-filled picture with Mira Rajput on Valentine’s day
Alia Bhatt touches upon her role from her upcoming movie, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt touches upon her role from her upcoming movie, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Arjun Kapoor spills plans for Valentine’s Day with ladylove Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor spills plans for Valentine’s Day with ladylove Malaika Arora
Valentine's Day 2022: Bipasha Basu writes about finding ‘love’ after meeting Karan Grover

Valentine's Day 2022: Bipasha Basu writes about finding ‘love’ after meeting Karan Grover
Arjun Kapoor cuddles up to Malaika Arora in Valentine's Day post

Arjun Kapoor cuddles up to Malaika Arora in Valentine's Day post
Vicky Kaushal says everyday with Katrina Kaif is ‘a day of love’ in Valentine’s Day’s post

Vicky Kaushal says everyday with Katrina Kaif is ‘a day of love’ in Valentine’s Day’s post
Shah Rukh Khan drops the trailer of ‘Love Hostel,’ starring Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra

Shah Rukh Khan drops the trailer of ‘Love Hostel,’ starring Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra
Sussanne Khan heaps praises on Saba Azad, calls her ‘Super Cool’

Sussanne Khan heaps praises on Saba Azad, calls her ‘Super Cool’
Katrina Kaif celebrates first Valentine’s Day with Vicky Kaushal after wedding

Katrina Kaif celebrates first Valentine’s Day with Vicky Kaushal after wedding

Latest

view all