Akshay Kumar is the new ‘Godfather,’ drops latest poster from ‘Bachchhan Paandey’

Action superstar Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of one of his highly-anticipated films, Bachchhan Paandey.

Taking to his social media accounts, the actor has recently unveiled a brand new poster of the upcoming film and announced the release date of its trailer.

The Sooryavanshi actor has left his fans stunned with his intense and fierce-looking transformation in the upcoming movie – which has all the elements of action, comedy, romance and drama in it.





Sharing a much intriguing poster from Bachchhan Paandey, the Rowdy Rathore actor wrote, “This is one character that has more shades than a paint shop! Bachchhan Paandey aapko daraane, hasaane, rulaane sab ke liye ready hai. Please give him all your love. Trailer Out on 18th Feb 2022."

In the poster, the Khiladi 786 star could be seen looking fierce as ever and a power-packed dialogue written alongside that reads, "Mujhe Bhai Nahi, GODFATHER Bolte Hain."

The Houseful star’s fans reacted to the poster, as many lauded the actor’s intense transformation in the film. While others shared the excitement that they cannot wait to watch the film.

The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in important roles. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchhan Paandey will hit the theatres on March 18 this year.