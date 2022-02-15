 
Naomi Campbell reveals face of daughter, says 'she is not adopted'

Naomi Campbell reveals face of daughter, says 'she is not adopted'

Naomi Campbell is rebuffing claims that her daughter is adopted. 

Speaking to British Vogue in a recent interview, Naomi officially revealed the face of her daughter, who was born in May 2021.

Naomi's labor came as a surprise to many of her fans especially because the announcement came only weeks after she walked the New York Fashion Week runway.

"She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child," she says.

She explained: "I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her. But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done."

Speaking about her modelling career, Naomi shared ramp walk is getting tough by the day.

"I still enjoy it but it's nerve-racking!' the mother-of-one explained.

"Because I'm 51 years old walking with girls who are 18! It's great to be with these young 'uns at my age, but I have to say, at one of the shows I was like, ''Come on, girls! Pick up your feet! Why are you walking so slow?'"

She added: "I definitely feel like my time was more joyful. We smiled! We got to show off our personalities."  

