 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Eminem daughter cheers for rapper during Super Bowl halftime performance

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 15, 2022

Eminem daughter cheers for rapper during Super Bowl halftime performance
Eminem daughter cheers for rapper during Super Bowl halftime performance

Eminem is finding support in daughter Hailie Jade who arrives in Los Angeles to cheer her father's halftime performance.

The social media influencer turned to her Instagram to share a view of the SoFi Stadium from up top.

Eminem daughter cheers for rapper during Super Bowl halftime performance

"here for the halftime show, staying for stafford," captioned Hailie for her 2.4 million Instagram fans.

The appearance comes as one of the rare times when Hailie talks about her father. On Super Sunday, Eminem performed with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. 

More From Entertainment:

Naomi Campbell reveals face of daughter, says 'she is not adopted'

Naomi Campbell reveals face of daughter, says 'she is not adopted'
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 teaser hints at love triangle, Lady Whistledown’s return

‘Bridgerton’ season 2 teaser hints at love triangle, Lady Whistledown’s return
Shakira dedicates Valentine’s Day love to her boyfriend Gerard Piqué

Shakira dedicates Valentine’s Day love to her boyfriend Gerard Piqué
Princess Eugenie celebrates Valentine’s Day in US with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

Princess Eugenie celebrates Valentine’s Day in US with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?
Princess Yoko of Japan hospitalised with pneumonia after contracting Covid-19

Princess Yoko of Japan hospitalised with pneumonia after contracting Covid-19
Tyrese Gibson’s mother passes away after Covid-19, pneumonia battle

Tyrese Gibson’s mother passes away after Covid-19, pneumonia battle
Kylie Jenner gets little gingerbread house from Travis Scott on Valentine's Day

Kylie Jenner gets little gingerbread house from Travis Scott on Valentine's Day
Georgina Rodriguez gets hundred roses from Cristiano Ronaldo on Valentine's Day

Georgina Rodriguez gets hundred roses from Cristiano Ronaldo on Valentine's Day
Kim Kardashian furious over Kanye West sharing her texts, gets cheesy reply

Kim Kardashian furious over Kanye West sharing her texts, gets cheesy reply
Oscars 2022 hosts revealed

Oscars 2022 hosts revealed
Britney Spears drools over Sam Aghari in mushy Valentine's Day note

Britney Spears drools over Sam Aghari in mushy Valentine's Day note
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas expecting baby number 2? actor flaunts baby bump

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas expecting baby number 2? actor flaunts baby bump

Latest

view all