Tuesday Feb 15 2022
Kanye West, Julia Fox romance labeled 'just a vibe', nothing to 'break off'

Tuesday Feb 15, 2022

Kanye West couldn’t be less bothered about the end of his whirlwind romance with Julia Fox, claim insiders
Kanye West couldn’t be less bothered about the end of his whirlwind romance with Julia Fox, a source close to the couple revealed to Page Six.

According to insiders close to Fox and West, the couple were “always just a vibe” and since theirs was an ‘open relationship’, “There’s nothing to ‘break off.’”

Despite the insiders claims, reps for Fox confirmed her split with West on Monday, saying that they remain good friends and collaborators but are ‘no longer together’.

Yet another source shared that the Donda rapper is completely focused on getting his family and music back on track amid the ‘breakup’.

“Ye is focused on finishing Donda 2, and as he’s very publicly stated, his love of family comes first. And bringing him closer to his children is all he cares about right now,” said the insider.

The breakup announcement came a day after West took to Instagram over the weekend to lash out against several people, including his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s new beau Pete Davidson. He also sent flowers to Kardashian on Valentine’s Day. 

