Kriti Sanon sister Nupur signs' 'Noorani Chehra' with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Kriti Sanon sister Nupur to debut opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 'Noorani Chehra'

Kriti Sanon sister Nupur Sanon is all set to make her debut in Noorani Chehra opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The Mimi star took to Instagram to wish luck to Nupur with the poster of the film.

She captioned the picture, “So so happy for you Nups!!! @nupursanon. This is the beginning of a new chapter.. a new journey and i know how special this one is!! Fly high, listen to your gut, absorb everything happening around, and most importantly, Have fun and enjoy every bit of this time.”

The 31-year-old actress also mentioned her desire to work with Siddiqui and wished luck to the entire team.

She added, “You are working with an incredible actor who I’ve always wanted to share the screen with! You’ve got the best to learn from! @nawazuddin._siddiqui Good luck to the entire team of #NooraniChehra ! Its gonna be a quirky one!”

Nupur Sanon too, shared the news that the shooting has begun for the film on her social media.

She wrote, “Fall in love with Noor and Hiba in Noorani Chehra #MismatchedCouple of the Year! Shooting begins today.”