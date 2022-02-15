Prince William ALMOST went on Valentine's Day date with Britney Spears

Prince William cancelled Valentine's Day date with Britney Spears last minute

Prince William was inches away on taking Britney Spears out on a date, claims royal biographer.

Christopher Andersen, author of who Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan discussed shared an antic from the time.

“Hilarious. They tried to get together for Valentine's Day," he began.

“I think she would have liked that for a variety of publicity reasons and other things," Mr Anderson said on Britney.

“But you know, his favourite pinup as a teenager was Britney. And [Prince] Harry's was Halle Berry.

“So that's, you know, that was predictive of something.”

He said: “There may have been phone conversations, but I don’t recall that they ever actually managed to get together during that period.”



Britney herself briefly confirmed the rumour in a 2002 interview with Kinsey Schofield.

She said: “Yeah, it was just like, all blown out of proportion.

“We exchanged emails for a little bit, and he was supposed to come and see me somewhere but it didn't work out.”