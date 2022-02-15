Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha turns 2, ‘Thank you for filling our hearts with love’

Fitness icon Shilpa Shetty is celebrating her daughter, Samisha’s second birthday today. On the special occasion, the actress turned to Instagram and shares a heartwarming wish for her little munchkin, leaving fans in emotional meltdown.

The Hungama 2 actress shared a special video, in which little Samisha is seen having a friendly competition with her father Raj Kundra - to decide whose ‘mamma’ Shilpa is.

The video begins with Shilpa asking ‘Samisha whose mamma?”, she quickly grabs her legs saying ‘my.’ The little one is seen shrugging off Raj’s hand and kissing her mother in the clip.





Sharing the adorable video, the Dhadkan famed actress wrote, “Mine. You came into our lives and brought us so much happiness even then, we can never have enough of it. Thank you for filling our hearts with love and joy, my precious darling Samisha. I loved you before you took your first breath and promise to protect you till my last. Happy birthday Samisha, our little baby is 2.”

The heartwarming post garnered millions of views in no time as fans and fellow celebrities took to the comments section and poured loved for the little one.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan dropped a heart emoticon and Sophie Choudry said, “Awww such a cutie.” Dia Mirza wrote, “Happy Birthday Samisha. May you always be your kind, loving and caring self.”

Shilpa and Raj also have a nine-year-old son named Viaan, who was born in 2012 and the couple later, welcomed Samisha in 2020 via surrogacy.