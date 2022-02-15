 
Tuesday Feb 15 2022
Intimacy is not the selling point of the film: Deepika Padukone about 'Gehraiyaan'

Deepika Padukone breaks silence on intimate scenes in latest film 'Gehraiyaan'

Deepika Padukone has finally broken her silence on intimate scenes in her latest movie ‘Gehraiyaan’.

Talking to the media while promoting the film, which generated mixed reviews from the audience, the actress emphasized that “at no point was intimacy the selling point for the film.”

She said, “Hopefully, the audience will realize it after watching the film. Intimacy is only there to be true to the characters and their journey and to be true to the fact that these are real characters and real relationships and real emotions. And one of the things to show is intimacy and not the only thing in the film”.

The Padmaavat star also talked about ‘personal takeaways’ from the movie, saying, "I have made friends for life."

The 36-year-old actress shared her experience while working with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor.

She added, “As an actor, some of my scenes with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapoor are very exciting. Performing in front of these actors sometimes is very exciting."

"For me as a professional, as an actor, some of the scenes performed with these actors are the biggest takeaways from the film. Apart from that, it is also the experience of working with Shakun (Batra).”

“At a personal level just getting to know these people and their incredible experience and also the time we spent on the sets interacting while making the film is my personal takeaway. I think I have made friends for life,” she further added.

