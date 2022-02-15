PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators fast bowler Mohammad Irfan available for today's clash

Mohammad Irfan. — Twitter

Quetta Gladiators' left-arm fast-bowler Mohammad Irfan will be available for selection in his team's important game of this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL) against Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Irfan, who played for Zalmi in last year's PSL, is now available to play. He could previously not participate in the matches as he had COVID-19 for the last 28 days. But now that his PCR test has turned out to be negative, he's ready to support his team.

He will replace right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain whose bowling action was found to be illegal following an assessment carried out at a biomechanics laboratory in Lahore.

Hasnain's action was initially reported by Cricket Australia (CA) during his stint at Big Bash League (BBL).

It should be noted that Mohammad Irfan played for Zalmi in last year's PSL and bowled well as he was very economical and also provided breakthroughs for his team on crucial junctures.

Irfan's presence as an attacking bowler could be beneficial for Quetta in their crucial encounter against Zalmi.